Soccer-Sydney FC player tests positive for COVID-19

Sydney FC said one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after developing symptoms at the weekend.

"We have taken every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our players and staff, who are considered casual contacts," the club's CEO Danny Townsend said in a statement.

"No further players or staff members have reported any symptoms, however they have all taken tests to be sure. Sydney FC and the APL follow the strongest protocols to ensure we minimise any risk to our staff, players and members and fans."

Sydney, who did not identify the player, are winless after three league games and host Macarthur in the FFA Cup on Wednesday. They travel to face Central Coast Mariners in the league on Sunday.

