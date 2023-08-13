Soccer-Sweden's Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain at World Cup

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo has been cheering on her Barcelona team mates playing for Spain at the Women's World Cup but will now hope to send them packing from the tournament after Tuesday's semi-final.

Nine of the winger's club team mates were in 'La Roja' squad that edged the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarter-final in Auckland on Friday, including both goalscorers, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo.

Rolfo said she has a "special bond" with the Barcelona cohort, having shared back-to-back championships in Spain's domestic women's league and won the Women's Champions League with them.

"I have been cheering for them in every game. We have been sending each other messages throughout the tournament – congratulations when they win or we win," the 29-year-old said in comments published by FIFA on Monday.

"I want them to go far in this tournament. Or I did. I think they've now gone far enough."

One of Rolfo's closest friends at Barcelona is also one of Spain's best players at the World Cup.

Quick-footed midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been Spain's engine room during their first trip to a World Cup semi-finals.

"What can you say? She’s absolutely amazing," said Rolfo.

"She had a great season for Barcelona, and she’s having an incredible World Cup.

"To be honest, even though people are talking about her a lot, I still don’t think she gets the credit she deserves."

Sweden, who meet Spain at Auckland's Eden Park, will hope to book their first World Cup final since their runner-up finish at the 2003 tournament won by Germany.

The winner will take on Australia or England for the title on Sunday.

Sweden have never won a World Cup but are perennial contenders, making the quarter-finals or better at seven of the nine tournaments to date.

Rolfo said Spain would be really tough to beat but took heart from Sweden's knockout wins over the United States and in-form Japan.

"Now we have another excellent team to play, but we have a lot of confidence right now," she said.

"I can’t promise that we will beat Spain, but I can promise that we will give it everything.

"We’ve come close (to a major trophy). Now we want to win this title for Sweden and the Swedish people."

