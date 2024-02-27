News & Insights

Soccer-Sweden's Olsson on ventilator after falling unconscious

Credit: REUTERS/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

February 27, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalised and put on a ventilator after falling unconscious at home, his club Midtjylland said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal player, who has 47 caps for Sweden, lost consciousness on Feb. 20, the Danish Superliga side said, adding that he was suffering from an acute brain-related illness.

"A team of Denmark's leading medical experts is currently working hard to make a diagnosis and initiate the right treatment," Midtjylland said in a statement.

"Since hospitalisation, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and members of Midtjylland's staff and is being treated by specialists in the field."

Midtjylland said they had felt compelled to release a statement due to increasing speculation about Olsson's recent absence.

The club added that Olsson's condition was not related to self-harm or to external factors.

Olsson began his playing career at Arsenal, followed by moves to Midtjylland, Swedish side AIK, Russian Premier League club Krasnodar and Belgium's Anderlecht. He returned to Midtjylland last year.

"Get well soon, Kristoffer. We wish you a full and speedy recovery," Arsenal posted on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.