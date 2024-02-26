News & Insights

Soccer-Sweden appoint Tomasson as first-ever foreign manager

Credit: REUTERS/ED SYKES

February 26, 2024 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson has been appointed as Sweden manager, the Swedish FA said on Monday, becoming the country's first-ever foreign coach.

Tomasson, who recently resigned as manager of English second-tier side Blackburn Rovers, has signed a contract which extends to the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, which will be automatically extended upon advancement.

"I'm very much looking forward to starting this great assignment and meeting supporters, players and of course the media in Sweden. And to be able to think, speak and dream in blue and yellow," the 47-year-old said.

Tomasson made 112 appearances for Denmark and takes over from Janne Andersson who left the role following Sweden's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 when they finished third in their group behind Belgium and Austria.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.