News & Insights

Soccer-Supporter handed three-year ban for racist gesture towards Tottenham's Son

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

November 08, 2023 — 05:49 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - A visiting supporter was given a three-year football ban for making a racist gesture towards Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, the club said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Tottenham's 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in May. The offending fan was arrested and charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

The spectator, who pleaded guilty, was originally sentenced to 60 hours of community service and fined.

But police appealed the original sentence after Tottenham raised leniency concerns, leading to the banning order.

"The club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will always seek for the strongest possible action to be taken against those found responsible," Tottenham said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.