Soccer-Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina

AUCKLAND, July 24 (Reuters) - Substitute Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women's World Cup opener at Eden Park on Monday, denying the South Americans a first win at the global soccer showpiece.

Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.

Italy's Ariana Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals ruled offside in a competitive first half after Argentina nearly made a sensational start to the game, when Mariana Larroquette's bicycle kick went narrowly wide in the second minute.

Goalkeeper Francesca Durante pushed away Argentine midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo's attempt from a free kick in stoppage time, ensuring Italy earned three points to join Sweden on top of Group G.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.