Soccer-Sunderland name Beale as new head coach

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

December 19, 2023 — 12:20 am EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sunderland have appointed former Rangers boss Michael Beale as their new head coach to replace Tony Mowbray, the English Championship club said on Monday.

Sunderland sacked Mowbray after 15 months in charge in early December. He led Sunderland to the Championship playoffs in his first season but the club won only two of the last nine league matches while he was in charge.

Rangers parted ways with Beale after results this season fell short of expectations. The 43-year-old former Charlton Athletic player was also part of the coaching set-up at Chelsea and Liverpool academies.

"Beale has signed a contract until summer 2026 at the Stadium of Light and started his role on Monday, returning to coaching two months after leaving Rangers," Sunderland said in a statement.

Sunderland are seventh, just outside the playoff places, and host Coventry on Saturday.

