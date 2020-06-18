US Markets

Soccer-Stunning Benzema strike crowns Real win over Valencia

Richard Martin Reuters
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored two sensational goals as they beat Valencia 3-0 at home on Thursday to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona although the visitors were left fuming after having an opening goal ruled out following a VAR review.

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored two sensational goals as they beat Valencia 3-0 at home on Thursday to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona although the visitors were left fuming after having an opening goal ruled out following a VAR review.

Benzema fired into the bottom corner to give Real the lead on the hour mark after an inspired piece of play by Eden Hazard, who fashioned a one-two with Luka Modric before sliding to the ground to nudge the ball into the path of French striker.

Marco Asensio scored with his first touch since injuring his knee 11 months ago to double Real's lead in the 74th minute before Benzema rounded off the win with a jaw-dropping volley which he set up by flicking the ball from one foot to the other.

Valencia looked to have taken the lead when Rodrigo Moreno scored in the 20th minute but long after the players had celebrated the goal it was chalked off for offside against Maxi Gomez, even though the striker had not touched the ball.

Zinedine Zidane's Real side are second in the standings on 62 points after 29 games, two behind Barca.

