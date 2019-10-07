Soccer-Struggling Espanyol sack Gallego, appoint Machin

Contributor
Richard Martin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Espanyol have sacked coach David Gallego eight games into the season and replaced him with former Sevilla and Girona manager Pablo Machin, the Spanish side said in a statement on Monday.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Espanyol have sacked coach David Gallego eight games into the season and replaced him with former Sevilla and Girona manager Pablo Machin, the Spanish side said in a statement on Monday.

Gallego leaves Espanyol second bottom in the standings on five points, with the club winning one La Liga game, drawing two and losing five.

The final straw for the club was the 2-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Real Mallorca on Sunday.

The coach did have some success in European football, however, leading them past three qualifying rounds to make it into the Europa League group stage, picking up four points from their opening two games.

Gallego's successor Machin had sustained success with fellow Catalan side Girona, leading them into Spain's top flight for the first time in 2017 and finishing 10th in La Liga the following season.

Machin's work with Girona earned him the role at Sevilla where he made a strong start as the team made an early tilt for the title before fading away, and he was relieved of his duties in March.

He will be officially presented as coach in a news conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters