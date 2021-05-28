Soccer-Stephan named Racing Strasbourg coach - club

Julien Stephan has been appointed Racing Strasbourg coach after Thierry Laurey's contract was not renewed, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Stephan, who led Stade Rennais to the French Cup title in 2019 before stepping down in March, has signed a three-year-contract.

Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1 this season.

