Soccer-Standard Liege confident transfer ban will be short-lived

December 21, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Dec 21 - Standard Liege were hit with an indefinite transfer ban by Belgian authorities on Thursday for the alleged non-payment of taxes, transfer fees and full salaries.

But Liege, who are struggling in Belgium's topflight and lie in 10th place, said the situation will be remedied on Friday and they will be able to attract new players from January.

The soccer club, who are owned by 777 Partners, are seeking to take majority ownership of English club Everton but are awaiting regulatory approval from the Premier League.

The transfer will be lifted once outstanding payments have been made and Liege said this will occur in the next day or two.

"As indicated to the (Licence) Commission yesterday, the club's shareholder will transfer the necessary funds to regularise the situation today," Liege said in a statement.

"The club is therefore confident that the sanction ... will be lifted. The possibility of attracting players from January 1 is therefore in no way up for question," it added.

