Soccer-Spurs tell players to follow social distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur have told their players to respect the government's social distancing guidelines after several squad members were pictured training in a London park, the Premier League club have said.

Manager Jose Mourinho was photographed at an outdoor training session at Hadley Common with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele despite government guidelines for people to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre-back Davinson Sanchez and full back Ryan Sessegnon were filmed by passers-by running together through the park.

"All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message," a Spurs spokesperson told British media.

The Premier League was suspended last month because of the pandemic and the government has asked the public to stay at home to help slow the spread of the virus.

