Soccer-Spurs striker Kane ahead of schedule in recovery-Mourinho

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from injury and manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful he will have the striker and forward Son Heung-min back on the pitch before the end of the season.

Kane had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring in January and Spurs had said he would be back to training in April after suffering the injury during their 1-0 league defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

"I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me a hope that instead of (being available for) one or two matches, (he plays) three, four, five (matches)," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Sunday's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"He's the kind of guy that doesn't accept protocol or a single date or fixture (for his return). He's a great professional and a fighter and he wants to be back as soon as possible.

"When he was injured I said 'forget him'," Mourinho added. "Then I said 'one or two games'. At this moment, I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season."

Spurs, sixth, are part of a tight battle for Champions League spots and the London club have found goals hard to come by since Son was also sidelined this month with a fractured arm, with no timeline given for his return to training.

"He's coming back to England very soon. He will have to follow some safety protocols because he is flying from Seoul," Mourinho said, referring to the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea which has seen the largest outbreak outside China.

"When his recovery process has started we will try all possibilities to have him back for some matches. I can't imagine when, but there is a good possibility that before the end of the season we have Harry and Son playing together."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

