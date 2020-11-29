Soccer-Spurs return to summit with hard-fought draw at Chelsea

By William Schomberg

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur went back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday when they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw that left honours even between visiting manager Jose Mourinho and his one-time midfield lieutenant Frank Lampard, now in charge of the Blues.

The result took Spurs back to the summit above champions Liverpool on goal difference, with both sides on 21 points, two points ahead of third-placed Chelsea after 10 games.

Chelsea, who won three league titles under Mourinho, struggled to break through the disciplined defending of the well-marshalled Spurs side that was a hallmark of the Portuguese coach’s two spells in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham looked more dangerous in the first half when they threatened on the break, pouncing on any error to flood forward at speed, but Chelsea had the best chances after the break.

Visiting right back Serge Aurier forced goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into a save with a fierce shot in the 15th minute, and left back Sergio Reguilon also stretched the hosts.

The home side - seeking to mark their 1,000th match under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich with a win - began the second period on the front foot as Spurs dug in.

Cheslea's marauding right-back Reece James then swung in two dangerous crosses but striker Tammy Abraham failed to connect.

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech shot high over the bar after a rare lapse by Spurs in the 67th minute. Fourteen minutes later, Mason Mount thought he had finally made the breakthrough, only to see his low drive tipped wide by keeper Hugo Lloris.

In added time, Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud was unable to capitalise on a headed back-pass error by Welsh defender Joe Rodon, who was otherwise impeccable on his Spurs debut, as the striker hit a tame shot straight at his France team mate Lloris.

Then it was Tottenham's turn to miss a chance to win when substitute Giovani lo Celso shot over in the final seconds.

A goalless draw was perhaps no surprise since both teams have focused on tightening up their defences, with each conceding only one goal in their previous four league games after some leaky performances earlier in the season.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell said the Blues were happy with a point after wht he called a "knife-edge" game.

"Points are crucial and neither team wanted to give the other side any points," he told Sky Sports.

"We’d have loved to win the game at Stamford Bridge against our rivals but we needed to keep a clean sheet."

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.