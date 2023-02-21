Soccer-Spanish judge orders Brazil's Dani Alves to remain in jail on remand

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge rejected Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves request to be released and ordered him to remain in jail on remand as the investigation over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona night club continues, the regional court said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was jailed on remand without bail on Jan. 20 after local police detained him and questioned him.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Emma Pinedo)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.