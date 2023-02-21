US Markets

Soccer-Spanish judge orders Brazil's Dani Alves to remain in jail on remand

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

February 21, 2023 — 04:16 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge rejected Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves request to be released and ordered him to remain in jail on remand as the investigation over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona night club continues, the regional court said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was jailed on remand without bail on Jan. 20 after local police detained him and questioned him.

