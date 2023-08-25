News & Insights

Soccer-Spanish federation chief says he won't resign over kiss scandal

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

August 25, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Fernando Kallas and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to step down on Friday in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, players and coaches, demanding his resignation and forcing the federation to call an emergency assembly on Friday, where Rubiales said the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of 'social assassination'.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he said.

He had been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney.

Hermoso has said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".

Rubiales' half-hearted apology on Monday failed to quell the uproar and on Thursday FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

