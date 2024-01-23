News & Insights

Soccer-Spanish FA files complaint over Real Madrid VAR audio leak

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

January 23, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

By Fernando Kallas

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Football Association (RFEF) has lodged a complaint to Spanish Police after VAR audio conversations from Sunday's match between Real Madrid and Almeria, which included several controversial refereeing decisions, were leaked to local media, the RFEF announced on Tuesday.

The audio includes an interaction between on-pitch referee Francisco Jose Hernandez Maeso and VAR official Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez about a possible red card for Vinicius Jr for hitting an opponent in the face.

There was no infringement called on the field and the play was not reviewed, so the VAR conversations between the officials should have remained private. Only official reviews are released to the general public.

"The RFEF, which is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, considers that it is extremely serious that this audiovisual material has been extracted and hopes that a response will be found as soon as possible in order to determine who is responsible," the RFEF said in a statement.

The audio leaks fanned the flames of what was already a highly controversial match in which Real snatched a come-from-behind 3-2 win over bottom side Almeria.

They did it thanks to a Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy, with three debatable decisions that awarded Real a goal and a penalty and ruled out an Almeria effort.

Sunday's refereeing made headlines and sparked major debate in a country in which soccer authorities and refereeing officials have been under the microscope due to several scandals.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.