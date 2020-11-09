Soccer-Spanish coach Torrent fired by Flamengo

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian champions Flamengo fired Spanish coach Domenec Torrent on Monday after two heavy defeats in their last three games.

“Domenec Torrent and his backroom staff are no longer in charge of the first team,” the Rio de Janeiro club said in a statement.

Flamengo are third in the Serie A table, one point behind leaders Internacional, having lost just twice in the last 15 games.

They also won their group to qualify for the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores, a title they are defending after beating River Plate in last year's final.

However, a 4-0 defeat by second-place Atletico Mineiro on Sunday, coming a week after a 4-1 trouncing at home to Sao Paulo, prompted directors to act.

Torrent, who was assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before leading New York City FC, was at Flamengo for only three months.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

