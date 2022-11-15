Soccer-Spain's Luis Enrique goes full tilt down World Cup streamline

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spain manager Luis Enrique will step into the role of a Twitch streamer as he documents his team's Qatar World Cup journey to offer fans a unique perspective of the tournament, the 52-year-old said on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona coach said he was arriving "all in" on the interactive streaming service and would begin his new off-pitch role when Spain arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Nov. 18.

"Streamers of the world, stand back, I'm going downhill and without brakes," Luis Enrique said in a video posted on Twitter.

"My intention is to stream during the time we're in Qatar... An idea that starts in a crazy way, the idea of establishing a direct relationship with fans told from my point of view and that of my staff.

"A direct and unfiltered communication, more spontaneous and more natural and interesting enough for everyone."

The coach, who will lead the team in his first World Cup, said he was looking forward to the experience that awaits him despite teething trouble with technology.

"The light is not right, the microphone is from the third division, the face is what it is, I can only improve," joked the Spaniard.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Nov. 23 as they look to improve on their run four years ago when they were knocked out by hosts Russia in the round of 16.

They also play Germany and Japan in Group E.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.