Soccer-Spain's Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be sidelined for several months as he requires surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his LaLiga club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old Spanish international left the field in tears on Sunday after twisting his knee during Spain's 3-1 win over Georgia. An MRI scan confirmed he had injured his right knee in addition to tearing his ACL.

"The Andalusian midfielder is a favourite amongst the fans. Gavi's spirit and determination on the field are what defines him as a player and he gives absolutely everything in a Barca shirt. For that reason his injury is a big blow for all Barca fans and so here is a chance to send him a message of support," Barcelona said in a official statement.

During last year's World Cup in Qatar, he became the youngest scorer at the tournament since Pele in 1958 after helping Spain to thrash Costa Rica 7-0.

"It is a very difficult moment for Gavi, Barcelona, the national team and for me, it seems as if we have lost the game," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente told a press conference on Sunday.

"This is the ugly part of football. I am very sorry. This is the most bitter victory I have ever experienced in my life."

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas)

((fernando.kallas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.