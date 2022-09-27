Soccer-Spain stun Portugal 1-0 to clinch spot in Nations League finals

BRAGA, Portugal, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group.

Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long ball into the box from Dani Carvajal was headed by Nico Williams across to Morata, who lashed it into the net to silence most of the sold-out stadium.

Spain finished top of League A-Group 2 on 11 points from six games, one point above second-placed Portugal who only needed a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals.

The Spaniards join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in next year's finals tournament.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

