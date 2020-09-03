Soccer-Spain score last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 with Germany

STUTTGART, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spain scored a stoppage-time equaliser through Jose Luis Gaya to draw 1-1 away to Germany on Thursday in their Nations League opener and first international in almost 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local-born Timo Werner struck six minutes after halftime, threading a low shot between two defenders to beat keeper David De Gea in an empty Stuttgart arena.

Spain had looked set to fail to score for the first time after 40 consecutive games before Gaya sneaked in to score with the last kick of the game.

New-look Germany, missing all but one Bayern Munich player and all RB Leipzig's internationals after the Champions League tournament, peppered the game with defensive errors that gave Spain their only two chances in the first half through Rodrigo.

The visitors, playing in coach Luis Enrique's first game in charge since he returned to the role last November, also fielded a much-changed team and the pace dropped off after the break.

Ukraine lead League A Group 4 with three points following a 2-1 win over Switzerland with Germany and Spain on one point.

