Soccer-Spain coach urges fans to put country above club loyalties

Credit: REUTERS/Juan Medina

March 27, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said he was ashamed to hear some fans jeering Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata during Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of Atletico rivals Real Madrid.

"It hurts me deeply that in my country they boo a player from the national team, the captain who is a role model for us. When I hear those jeers, as a Spaniard, I feel ashamed," De la Fuente told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to leave the club loyalties aside. This is the Spanish national team, whether it's a friendly, whether it's official competition or not a competition."

When asked about the incident, Brazil manager Dorvial Junior told reporters it was a complicated situation.

"I've seen a lot of things happen in football, but not something like this," he added.

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shifa.Jahan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

