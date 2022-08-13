Soccer-Southampton's Hasenhuettl plays down talk of rift after Leeds draw

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Note: Offensive language in paragraph 4

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl hailed his side's resolve and played down reports of unrest in the dressing room after they came back from two goals down to rescue a point against Leeds United at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

A Daily Mail report this week said Southampton's young squad were growing frustrated with Hasenhuettl's approach as the Austrian embarks on his fourth year at the St Mary's Stadium.

"I don't want to discuss these headlines because it is very serious to spread this. It is up to you if you want to make a story out of it. Our job is always tough," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

"When you know about your team and you trust your players with what you are doing -- the amount they are investing every day to become competitive -- then you know this is shit."

Leeds forward Rodrigo struck twice after the break before Southampton hit back through Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters to earn a 2-2 draw after the opening weekend's defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

"Sorry we destroyed a few headlines that were already written but the team gave the answer. We've had a tough week but we showed a good reaction with this fantastic group," added Hasenhuettl.

"The fans want to see a team who are fighting for everything and this is what creates an atmosphere and the togetherness that we need to stay in the league again."

Southampton, who finished 15th last season, travel to Leicester City next weekend.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in New Delhi; editing by Clare Fallon)

