Soccer-Southampton unlikely to spend big despite new ownership - Hasenhuettl

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Southampton are unlikely to change their transfer philosophy and splurge on big-name signings despite the arrival of new owners this week, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Friday.

Sport Republic, a London-based investment firm backed by Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, completed a takeover of the club on Tuesday, buying out the 80% stake previously held by Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng.

Hasenhuettl told reporters that Southampton could now target players in the January transfer window that they would not have normally signed, but warned against a "change in behaviour".

"They (the owners) are good people. They know about football, they know about the business, and they will help us in the future ... quicker chances for doing the right things in this market," Hasenhuettl said ahead of Saturday's third-round FA Cup clash at second-tier Swansea City.

"I see it a little bit different (to fans). We get a lot of knowledge. We also get the chance to be earlier in our signings ... so we don't go out into the market and buy everything that is around. It doesn't make any sense."

The Austrian, however, added that the club would not have to sell players in order to acquire new ones, a tendency that has denied Hasenhuettl the chance to build a robust squad.

"We want to pick the players, the (Tino) Livramento, the (Armando) Brojas, this new owner gives us the chance to get these guys earlier. This is what we want to have," he said.

Livramento and Will Smallbone will miss the Swansea game through injury while Che Adams, Thierry Small and Kyle Walker-Peters have been ruled out to due to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

