Soccer-Southampton boss Hasenhuettl agrees new four-year deal-reports

June 2 (Reuters) - Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has agreed a new four-year contract to stay with the club until 2024, multiple British media outlets have reported.

Southampton, who appointed Hasenhuettl on a 2-1/2-year contract in December 2018 after firing Mark Hughes, are expected to confirm the extension later on Tuesday, Sky Sports said.

The club were 14th in the Premier League with nine games remaining when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign.

Premier League clubs have returned to training following the disruption due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the season is set to resume on June 17.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.