Soccer-Southampton boss Hasenhuettl agrees new four-year deal

June 2 (Reuters) - Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has agreed a new four-year contract to remain with the club until 2024, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Southampton, who appointed Hasenhuettl on a 2-1/2-year contract in December 2018 after firing Mark Hughes, said the extension was made keeping in mind their long-term vision developed for the team and the wider football project.

"I said when I arrived... that we were at the beginning of a long journey, and also a journey that would bring emotion and hopefully enjoyment. We've already had moments where we could celebrate together, and some that have been... challenging," the Austrian said in a statement on the club's website.

"The way we've handled this together as a group of people has been incredible for me, and I believe we now have strong foundations here that can allow us to take the next steps in our progress as a team."

Southampton said Richard Kitzbichler had also extended his contract as first team assistant coach.

The Saints were 14th in the Premier League with nine games remaining when the COVID-19 pandemic halted all football in England.

Premier League clubs have returned to training following the disruption, and the season is set to resume on June 17.

