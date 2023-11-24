News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

November 24, 2023 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Africa have withdrawn their bid to host the women's World Cup in 2027, the football association (SAFA) said on Friday.

South Africa were among four bids confirmed by FIFA but the country will instead focus on submitting a bid for the 2031 tournament.

"We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ensure we put our best foot forward, rather than producing a rushed presentation," SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said on the FA's official website.

The remaining candidates are a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, one from Brazil and another joint bid by Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA Congress will decide the hosts on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand held the 2023 tournament, which Spain won. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.