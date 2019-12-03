Soccer-Solid Marseille beat Angers to close gap to PSG

Adds details

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille moved within two points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain as Dimitri Payet scored one and set up the other in a 2-0 win at Angers on Tuesday.

A goal from Morgan Sanson and a Payet penalty put second-placed OM on 31 points from 16 games, with PSG having two games in hand.

Angers, who suffered a second straight defeat, are fourth on 24 points.

Girondins de Bordeaux moved up to third on 26 points after a Josh Maja hat-trick and an Otavio double inspired them to a 6-0 demolition of visiting Nimes.

The match, however, was interruptedfor 25 minutes by referee Clement Turpin after dozens of fans left the stands and gathered by the edge of the pitch.

Maja netted his three goals within the first 53 minutes before Nicolas De Preville and Otavio added further goals in the second half.

Elsewhere, Cristian Battocchio also netted a treble as Stade Brestois crushed Racing Strasbourg 5-0.

Olympique Lyonnais host Lille later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

