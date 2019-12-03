Soccer-Solid Marseille beat Angers to close gap to PSG

Olympique de Marseille moved within two points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain as Dimitri Payet scored one and set up the other in a 2-0 win at Angers on Tuesday.

A goal from Morgan Sanson and a Payet penalty put second-placed OM on 31 points from 16 games, with PSG having two games in hand.

Angers, who suffered a second straight defeat, are third on 24 points.

The game between Girondins de Bordeaux and Nimes was interrupted for 25 minutes by referee Clement Turpin after dozens of fans left the stands and gathered by the edge of the pitch.

