Soccer-Six positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published

The Premier League said on Monday that six people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 7 December and Sunday 13 December, 1,549 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were six new positive tests," the league said in a statement.

A total of 106 people have tested positive for the virus in 15 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.8 million COVID-19 infections and over 64,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

