News & Insights

Soccer-Shelbourne goalkeeper leaves club for Love Island

June 15, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - Irish side Shelbourne are grappling with an unconventional transfer after goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis announced he was leaving to participate in dating reality show "Love Island".

Van der Sluis, a former Wales youth international, is heading to Spain after requesting an early release from his contact to take a break from his professional career.

The 22-year-old was confirmed as the British show's latest "bombshell" entry on Wednesday.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff was amused by Van der Sluis' decision.

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and the players," ex-Ireland winger Duff joked.

"All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.