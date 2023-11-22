News & Insights

Soccer-Shaw's return to training boosts injury-hit Man United

November 22, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

MANCHESTER, England, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after being sidelined for three months with a muscle injury, the club said on Wednesday.

The England left back suffered the injury in August after appearing in United's first two Premier League games of the season.

Erik ten Hag's team have several injury concerns ahead of Sunday's league game at Everton. Christian Eriksen (knee) and Rasmus Hojlund (thigh) withdrew from the Denmark squad last week and goalkeeper Andre Onana was hurt playing for Cameroon.

