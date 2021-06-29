TFFP

Soccer-Shares in French TV firms TF1 and M6 fall after France's Euro 2020 defeat

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Shares in French TV companies TF1 and M6 fell on Tuesday after France's surprise elimination by Switzerland in the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Shares in French TV companies TF1 TFFP.PA and M6 MMTP.PA fell on Tuesday after France's surprise elimination by Switzerland in the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

TF1, which broadcast the France versus Switzerland game on Monday night, was down by 1% by 0705 GMT while M6 fell 0.8%.

Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions, following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday, allowing Switzerland to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFFP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More