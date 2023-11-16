News & Insights

Soccer-Shankland late goal saves Scotland in Georgia

Credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

November 16, 2023 — 02:18 pm EST

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

TBILISI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lawrence Shankland struck late to salvage a 2-2 away draw for already-qualified Scotland against Georgia and maintain their slim chance of clinching first place in their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A on Thursday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 15th minute when he slid in to poke Otar Kakabadze's ball across the line, but Scott McTominay's seventh goal in seven qualifiers levelled the game in the 49th minute.

Georgia regained the lead eight minutes later when Kvaratskhelia scored his second, only for substitute Shankland to head home two minutes into stoppage time, six minutes after coming on as a late substitute.

Scotland are in second place, two points behind group leaders Spain before their final qualifier at home against Norway on Sunday, while Georgia, already guaranteed a playoff spot, face Spain away in their final game.

