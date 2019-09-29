Soccer-Sevilla turnaround denies Sociedad top spot

Adds quotes

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sevilla responded to two disheartening defeats by coming from behind to beat Real Sociedad 3-2 for a first home win of the season on Sunday, denying the Basque side the chance to go clear at the top of La Liga.

Sevilla had lost at home to Real Madrid last week and threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat at Eibar on Thursday and things got off to a bad start when Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Sociedad in the fourth minute after a pin-point pass from Adnan Januzaj.

Julen Lopetegui's side kept their composure though and levelled in the 18th minute with a half-volley from Nolito, then going ahead early in the second half when Lucas Ocampos dashed into the area from the right and blasted high into the net.

Substitute Franco Vazquez effectively sealed the points for Sevilla with a simple finish from close range in the 80th minute, although Sociedad struck back seven minutes later through Portu to set up a tense finish to an entertaining game.

"We were so keen to win a game at home, I think the team responded superbly on a very important day for us," Lopetegui told reporters.

"To start the game losing 1-0 after what happened at Eibar was very difficult but we equalised quickly and that was vital. I felt nervous at the end when the score was 3-2 but I think we deserved to take the points against an excellent team."

The win took Sevilla up to sixth in the table on 13 points after seven games, two behind leaders Real Madrid, while Sociedad are fifth, also on 13.

Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil felt the equaliser changed the momentum in the game.

"The equaliser came very quickly and their second goal caused us a lot of damage but I'm pleased with how we reacted, we managed to strike fear into them," he said.

"It's a shame we couldn't build on what we did in the first few minutes but that was because Sevilla played so well rather than because we played badly."

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

