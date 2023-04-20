MANU

Soccer–Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa League semis

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

April 20, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

SEVILLA, Spain, April 20 (Reuters) - Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

En Nesyri opened the scoring in the eighth minute, netting a close-range shot after Erik Lamela challenged Harry Maguire on the edge of the penalty area.

Sevilla extended the lead straight after halftime when defender Loic Bade scored with a towering header from a corner which went in off the crossbar.

En Nesyri wrapped up the win in the 81st minute after United goalkeeper David De Gea failed to deal with a long ball over the top and the Morocco striker finished well to move the Spanish side closer to a record-extending seventh victory in the competition.

