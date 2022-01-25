Soccer-Sevilla confirm Martial loan from Manchester United

MANU

Sevilla have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial for the remainder of the season after the France international sealed his desired move away from Old Trafford on Tuesday.

"Sevilla FC and Manchester United FC have reached an agreement which will see Anthony Martial join the club on loan until the end of the current season," the LaLiga side said in a statement.

The 26-year-old has started only two premier league games this campaign with his final appearance coming off the bench in the 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, which now looks like a potential farewell for good.

Martial joined United in the 2015/16 season and scored 79 goals in 269 appearances, but had grown into an increasingly peripheral figure this season.

