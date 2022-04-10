Soccer-Serie A leaders AC Milan held to second successive stalemate

Adds details and quotes

TURIN, Italy, April 10 (Reuters) - Below-par Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to their second successive 0-0 draw and Sunday's stalemate with Torino cut their advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to two points.

The only notable chance in the first half was a Davide Calabria strike that was well saved, with Milan looking nervous in their pursuit of a first Scudetto since 2011.

Torino improved after the interval, with Mergim Vojvoda denied by a excellent acrobatic stop from Milan keeper Mike Maignan before Italy striker Andrea Belotti fired into the side netting.

Milan never really got going and followed their goalless draw with Bologna on Monday with another tame stalemate in Turin, meaning they sit on 68 points from 32 matches, two clear of Inter, who have a game in hand. Torino stay 11th with 39 points.

The weekend belonged to Inter, who beat Hellas Verona on Saturday, and could then watch on as Napoli in third suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Fiorentina before Milan were again disappointing on Sunday.

Without injured veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic again, Milan lacked potency up front, as their struggles in front of goal continued.

"We didn't create much but many situations could have become dangerous," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN. "I can't say anything about the spirit and the determination, we are just missing a spark.

"It is a positive result but we are missing the victory. The favourites have had missteps for two or three weeks, it's a competitive championship and there are difficulties for everyone.

"We know we can do better. I don't see an anxious or nervous team."

Elsewhere on Sunday evening in Serie A, a late winner from English defender Chris Smalling earned AS Roma a 2-1 victory over Salernitana in the Italian capital, moving Jose Mourinho's side up to fifth in the standings on 57 points.

