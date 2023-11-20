News & Insights

Soccer-Serie A kicks off sale of international TV rights

November 20, 2023 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Serie A kicked off the sale of its international broadcasting licenses, approving deals in eight small European markets, including Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands, Italy's top flight soccer league said in a statement on Monday.

The Italian league had launched in June a process to sell its international broadcasting rights for the upcoming seasons.

No financial details of the approved contracts were disclosed but two sources familiar with the matter said the deals are worth some 20 million euros annually, accounting for a total of about 100 million euros ($109.07 million) in the span of five seasons.

The Italian league said in the statement it would continue the process to cover other territories in Europe and elsewhere.

Serie A secured some 700 million euros from the sale of overseas TV rights in the 2021-2024 period, a ninth of the sum earned abroad by England's Premier League, the world's most lucrative domestic soccer competition.

Last month, the Italian league completed the sale of its domestic licenses for the upcoming seasons, securing a 4.5 billion euros five-year deal with video streaming service DAZN and Sky Italia.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.