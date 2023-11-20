Soccer-Serie A kicks off sale of international TV rights

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Serie A kicked off the sale of its international broadcasting licenses, approving deals in eight small European markets, including Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands, Italy's top flight soccer league said in a statement on Monday.

The Italian league had launched in June a process to sell its international broadcasting rights for the upcoming seasons.

No financial details of the approved contracts were disclosed but two sources familiar with the matter said the deals are worth some 20 million euros annually, accounting for a total of about 100 million euros ($109.07 million) in the span of five seasons.

The Italian league said in the statement it would continue the process to cover other territories in Europe and elsewhere.

Serie A secured some 700 million euros from the sale of overseas TV rights in the 2021-2024 period, a ninth of the sum earned abroad by England's Premier League, the world's most lucrative domestic soccer competition.

Last month, the Italian league completed the sale of its domestic licenses for the upcoming seasons, securing a 4.5 billion euros five-year deal with video streaming service DAZN and Sky Italia.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Christian Radnedge)

