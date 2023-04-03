Soccer-Serie A game postponed over fire in Empoli dressing room

April 3 (Reuters) - The Serie A match between Empoli and Lecce has been postponed by an hour after a fire started in the home side's dressing room a few minutes ahead of kick-off, Italian agency Adnkronos reported on Monday.

The game, which was scheduled to start at 1630 GMT, was initially pushed back by 15 minutes, Adnkronos said, adding the situation was under control and an inspection was underway.

The kick-off, however, was then delayed by additional 45 minutes, both Empoli and Serie A said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

