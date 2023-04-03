Soccer-Serie A game postponed over fire in Empoli dressing room

April 03, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - The Serie A match between Empoli and Lecce has been postponed by an hour after a fire started in the home side's dressing room a few minutes ahead of kick-off, Italian agency Adnkronos reported on Monday.

The game, which was scheduled to start at 1630 GMT, was initially pushed back by 15 minutes, Adnkronos said, adding the situation was under control and an inspection was underway.

The kick-off, however, was then delayed by additional 45 minutes, both Empoli and Serie A said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.