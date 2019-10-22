World Markets

Soccer-Serie A disciplinary tribunal delays decision over Vieira racist abuse

Brian Homewood Reuters
Serie A's disciplinary tribunal has delayed a decision over Sunday's incident when Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was allegedly subjected to racist insults by visiting AS Roma fans.

The tribunal said on Tuesday that it needed more information from investigators and help from the clubs to identify the culprits.

AS Roma have already promised to ban the fans responsible and have apologised to Vieira who was born in Guinea-Bissau but has represented England at youth level, having moved to the country at a young age. Vieira joined Sampdoria from Leeds United last year.

Italian football has been blighted by incidents of racism over the last few years.

Earlier this season, the tribunal decided to take no action against Cagliari after some of their supporters allegedly aimed racist abuse at Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku. It ruled that "in terms of dimension and real perception" the chants could not be considered discriminatory under Serie A rules.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

