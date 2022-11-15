World Markets

Soccer-Senegal's Mane to miss first games of World Cup - reports

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

November 15, 2022 — 11:34 am EST

Written by Peter Hall for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the "first games" of the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, a Senegal soccer federation official was quoted as saying by local media on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker was named last week in Senegal's 26-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, despite picking up an injury to his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane, whose decisive penalties secured the Africa Cup of Nations title and World Cup qualification for his country this year, did not require surgery but hopes of him lining up against the Netherlands on Nov. 21 appear slim.

"We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio," official Abdoulaye Sow said.

"No one would have wanted it, but that's what's happened to us."

Senegal also face hosts Qatar on Nov. 25 and Ecuador on Nov. 29 in World Cup Group A.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.