Soccer-Senegal penalty gives them 1-0 halftime lead over Ecuador

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

November 29, 2022 — 10:51 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber for Reuters ->

DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A 44th-minute penalty by Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal a 1-0 halftime lead against Ecuador in their decisive Group A match that will see one of them through to the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Senegal need to win to qualify but remain in contention if they draw and Qatar beat Netherlands in the other Group A match. Ecuador need to win or draw to progress but will remain in contention if they lose and Qatar upset the Dutch, who were leading 1-0 at halftime.

