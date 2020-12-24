Soccer-Self-isolating Fulham boss Parker to work from home during Saints game

Adds quotes, details, changes slug to add PREVIEW

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be in the dugout when they host Southampton on Saturday as he is self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test in his household but said on Thursday he would continue to coach the side from home.

Parker tested negative for the virus and the west London club said he will return for their next game at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday if he again tests negative.

However, the 40-year-old said he would still be in touch with his team while he watches the Saints game on a laptop.

"I'll be in constant dialogue and I'll have a main line with the dugout," Parker told reporters. "I'll have a laptop up with different screens showing different angles. No doubt I've got great coaches and a great staff who will take the reins.

"The lockdown period gave us some ideas on how to coach remotely but this is a little bit different as we are in competition.

"I'm still putting in the same input but I'm just not out on the grass with them. The world we are living in has taught us different ways to make the most of a bad situation and I will be doing all I can from home."

Assistant manager Stuart Gray will take charge of the side with first team coach Matt Wells joining him in the dugout.

Fulham are 18th in the standings with 10 points, two points away from the safety zone.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

