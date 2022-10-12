Soccer-Scottish Premiership to start using VAR

Contributor
Tommy Lund Reuters
Published

The Scottish Premiership will begin using VAR technology this month, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Wednesday.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Scottish Premiership will begin using VAR technology this month, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Wednesday.

The first match using VAR will be Hibernian against St Johnstone on Oct. 21 and all 12 Premiership club stadiums will install the technology.

VAR will also be used for Scottish Cup and League Cup semi-finals and finals.

"We have worked extensively over a nearly three-year period to get to this point, have tested in every Premiership stadium as part of the training process, and we are ready to go," SFA Head of Referee Operations Crawford Allan said.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More