News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 15, 2024 — 08:42 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Lionel Scaloni will stay on as Argentina's coach at least until the end of this summer's Copa America, where the country will defend their title, local media reported on Monday.

The news comes after the Argentina FA (AFA) President Claudio Tapia met with Scaloni to discuss the national team's upcoming friendlies in China ahead of the June 20-July 14 continental tournament in the United States.

Reuters has contacted the AFA for comment.

"Lionel Scaloni will remain in the Argentina national team and will coach through to the Copa America," Gaston Edul, a sports journalist for TyCSports in Argentina, said in a social media post. "Surely, in the next few days, an official voice will confirm it."

The 45-year-old took over as coach in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 - their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup - and their third world title in Qatar the following year.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City: Editing by Neil Fullick)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.