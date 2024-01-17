News & Insights

Soccer-Saudi club Al-Hilal sign Brazil's Lodi from Marseille

January 17, 2024 — 11:54 am EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Al-Hilal have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi from French side Olympique de Marseille, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Lodi agreed a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2027, with French media reporting that Al-Hilal paid 23 million euros ($24.97 million) for the transfer.

Lodi has earned 19 caps for Brazil.

Al-Hilal top the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points, seven ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

