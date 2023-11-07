News & Insights

Soccer-Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sack coach Espirito Santo

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

November 07, 2023 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by Ashraf Hamed Atta for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Saudi champions Al-Ittihad fired their Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after a run of poor results.

Al-Ittihad are without a win in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing three times and losing twice as they dropped to sixth place in the standings.

They also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in the Asian Champions League on Monday, though they still lead Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.

All-Ittihad said in a statement: "We have terminated the contractual relationship with Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the period he assumed responsibility.

"Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume team training till we appoint a new coach and overhaul the technical staff to meet the aspirations and ambitions of the club and its fans."

The 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Porto coach Espirito Santo took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2022 with a contract until 2024, succeeding Cosmin Contra, and led the team to the title last season.

(Reporting by Ashraf Hamed Atta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.