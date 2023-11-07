Soccer-Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sack coach Espirito Santo

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Saudi champions Al-Ittihad fired their Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after a run of poor results.

Al-Ittihad are without a win in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing three times and losing twice as they dropped to sixth place in the standings.

They also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in the Asian Champions League on Monday, though they still lead Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.

All-Ittihad said in a statement: "We have terminated the contractual relationship with Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the period he assumed responsibility.

"Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume team training till we appoint a new coach and overhaul the technical staff to meet the aspirations and ambitions of the club and its fans."

The 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Porto coach Espirito Santo took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2022 with a contract until 2024, succeeding Cosmin Contra, and led the team to the title last season.

(Reporting by Ashraf Hamed Atta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.