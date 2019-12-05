Soccer-Saudi Arabia to meet Bahrain in Gulf Cup final

By Ahmed Maher

Doha, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will meet Bahrain in the Arabian Gulf Cup final after Abdullah Al-Hamdan scored a first-half goal as they beat hosts Qatar 1-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Al-Hamdan headed home after 28 minutes and the Saudis withstood late pressure from the Asian champions to reach the final for the fourth time in the last six editions.

Bahrain beat Iraq 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the other semi. Ali Madan scored the decisive spot kick for the Bahraini team after another substitute Mohamed Qasim Majid missed his attempt for Iraq in the shootout.

Bahrain, who have never won the tournament, came from behind twice in the first half thanks to Abdullah Al-Haza'a and Mohamed Marhoon after Iraq led through Mohanad Ali and Ibrahim Bayesh.

(Writing by Ahmed Maher; Editing by Ken Ferris)

